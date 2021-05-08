For the first time the price of AirPods Max drops in price: historical low for 123 euros less | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

For the first time since its launch, the AirPods Max hi-fi headphones drop in price and do so with a discount of 123 euros in several stores.

Price war for AirPods Max! This is the best news for a person who is looking for HiFi headphones and does not want to pay full price, because for the first time since the launch of Apple’s AirPods Max, they have dropped in price substantially.

Neither more nor less than 123 euros discount on AirPods Max, a record in price drop and that puts it directly at its historical minimum price in several stores. In Amazon you can get them for 506 euros and with the shipping costs totally free.

After years of rumors, Apple’s circumaural headphones are a reality, and it seems that it has paid off. With a unique design, the AirPods Max is positioned as one of the best noise canceling headphones on the market

The official price of the AirPods Max is 629 euros. In Amazon you have them available on sale in black, white and red. They are also available in other colors, for example for 587 euros in blue and for now at full price in green.

Amazon is not the only store that sells these headphones on sale. Media Markt also has AirPods Max available to 506 euros as an answer. They are available for the same price in black, white, red, blue and green.

In all cases you can buy them with totally free shipping or buy them online and pick them up in one of their physical stores.

Buy the AirPods Max at the historical minimum price

As we have seen with the analysis of the AirPods Max, these headphones are a good representation of what a high-fidelity headphones of great consumption should be.

They have an excellent design and construction, they are very comfortable thanks to a flexible headband, one of the best technologies in active noise cancellation of the moment and sound quality alongside tricks like spatial audio available for Apple devices, make it a great product for audio lovers.

AirPods Max has primarily targeted people looking for the best sound quality available using streaming music services, and with the arrival of Apple Music in lossless quality soon, this is the best time to buy these headphones.

We do not know how long this offer of the AirPods Max can last on Amazon and Media Markt, but if experience tells us something, it is that at most 1 to 2 days, in any case, even if we see a future reduction in its price, we do not believe that we will arrive. to see 123 euros discount as at this time.

