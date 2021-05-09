For the first time, the FBI reveals a file of the death of Kurt Cobain, was it suicide?

According to the file, the singer-songwriter and guitarist had many drugs in his body, so it is suspected that he could not lift the gun and shoot himself. The body was found on the ground accompanied by a shotgun to the chest, in addition to the fact that he had needle sticks in his arms.

Kurt Cobain (Instagram / kurtcobain)

On the other hand, some theories mention that the Nirvana vocalist was murdered and that the person responsible was his wife, Courtney Love, who wanted to keep Cobain’s fortune.

Despite the fact that at that time the FBI received alleged evidence proving that Kurt Cobain had been murdered, a response from the agency is included in the file. “We appreciate your concern that Kurt Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities.