For the first time, the WWDC is completely online, and to celebrate this special occasion, we have evolved the follow-up in text that we usually do to also add a direct from our YouTube channel – in the style of our Latest Applesfera Live. In it, the Applesfera team will participate, but we will also have special guests. In this direct, I will be accompanied by our development expert from the Apple world, Julio César Muñoz, to comment and explain all the details and news.

For the first time we will follow a keynote with the Applesfera team and guests live from YouTube, with the experience of having lived last year’s in California

Too we will start earlier: Last year we had the opportunity to attend WWDC19 live in California, and before this year’s conference begins, We will explain to you in first person what a WWDC is like from the inside, with exclusive videos and photos – so you have the best context of what we are going to enjoy together. And all from a single monitoring page, where you can see our video live and also read the transcript of the news in text and images.

Inside the McEnery Center, last year’s WWDC19, from inside. This year, we will discuss the changes and news together.

On this occasion, Apple seems that it can surprise us not only with the new operating systems – special attention especially to the redesign that we could see in iOS and iPadOS 14 – it is also rumored about the launch of a new generation of borderless iMac and perhaps some surprise more in terms of new devices. Of course, without forgetting the expected announcement of the transition from Intel processors to their own ARMs for future Macs. As you can see, there are many things to comment …

There is very little left for start sharing it together, go booking your favorite place at home and clearing your schedule on Monday, June 22 at 6:15 p.m.… Yes, the keynote starts at 19:00 (Peninsular Spanish time), but we will start earlier to go commenting on the previous and share with you all our surprises. Do not miss our regular networks, such as Twitter and Instagram, to be promptly informed of everyone. We wait for you!

Special monitoring page | WWDC20 + Applesfera

