For the first time in its history the Volkswagen Multivan will be Plug-in Hybrid

The history of the Volkswagen Multivan it is that of many families who, in one way or another, have lived their life on the road. This van, minivan or combispace is one of the most charismatic and competitive in the industry. Proof of this is that the German consortium is taking its generational relief. The current T6 arrived in the world in 2014, but it did so as a deep update to the T5, so it has been in operation longer.

The fact is that the new installment of the Volkswagen Multivan is about to take off. The house of (Wolfsburg, Germany) is already preparing the ground so that we do not lose attention to the details that they are publishing. Several have been the teasers to which we have had access. One of the latter wanted us to know that its interior will be one of the most spacious and capable in the segment. Now, they return to the load with their new hybrid powertrain…

The new Volkswagen Multivan will take advantage of the MQB platform of the Golf

For now we do not have technical data on this novelty, since the brand keeps them safe. The only thing that they announce is that the eHybrid system is capable of circulating in the city without emissions and, at the same time, cover long distances thanks to a great total autonomy. In addition, they indicate that it always starts in “e-mode” mode thanks to the intelligent management of the DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

According to him Design Director of Volkswagen Commercial VehiclesAlbert Kirzinger, the modern Multivan, is …

“Sovereignty in any situation, also from a technological point of view. You can move around the city on a day-to-day basis in a totally electric way. And, on longer journeys, you can enjoy the benefits of a powerful hybrid powertrain. “

MTM brings an all-wheel drive hybrid Volkswagen T6 to Geneva

However, this evolution of the Volkswagen Multivan would not be possible without the MQB platform of the German consortium. Thanks to her, the eHybrid version, you can ‘hide’ the lithium ion battery under the floor of the passenger compartment. This position, in addition to saving space, allows reduce center of gravity of the model. In this way, you can offer better driving dynamics. Lastly, the battery will be charged through the port on the front right wing.

But this is not the only thing. As announced, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will offer a charging card to recharge batteries at public supply points, as well as for domestic fast charging stations. All this to remain a versatile vehicle for active people, families, athletes and frequent travelers. Patience, because it will not take much longer to have new data.

Source – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles