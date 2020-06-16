Mauricio Claver-Carone

For the first time in its 61-year history, the United States will nominate its own candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is, as you may know Infobae, from one of the closest advisers to Donald Trump, the director for Latin America of the National Security CouncilMaurice Claver Carone.

In the context of an unprecedented economic depression as a consequence of the coronavirus and other specific issues that affect different countries in the region, the White House is promoting a gesture of strong support for the Americas, postulating a longtime candidate in Washington, where he held positions in the Treasury and the International Monetary Fund before his arrival at the White House as a direct collaborator of the President.

The IDB is the largest regional development bank in the world. It is made up of 26 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that are receivers of credits and which are joined by the United States, Canada and 20 other donor countries that benefit as in the acquisition of goods and services financed by the institution.

The terms of office of the IDB are for 5 years, but its presidents usually opt for up to three re-elections. So. only throughout its history only four people drove it: the Chilean Felipe Herrera, the Mexican Antonio Ortíz Mena, the Uruguayan Enrique Iglesias and the Colombian Luis Alberto Moreno, who is now leaving office, after 15 years at the helm of the institution.

Claver Carone’s candidacy already has the support of Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador and Jamaica, confirmed to Infobae in Washington.

Born in Miami and the son of a Cuban mother and Spanish father, Claver Carone grew up in Spain and Orlando (Florida). He is a law graduate of the Catholic University of America and holds a master’s degree in international law from Georgetown University. Before working for the Trump administration, initially on the Treasury transition team, he chaired the influential US-Cuba Democracy Political Action Committee, which replaced the Cuban American National Foundation as the most powerful Cuban lobbying group in Washington DC in for the restoration of democracy and the full observance of human rights on the island. As such, he was a staunch opponent of the Castro government approach policy during the Barack Obama government. Already as a Trump official, he led the confrontational strategy against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

Last December, Claver Carone starred in a diplomatic incident in Buenos Aires. Sent as Trump’s representative to the assumption of Alberto Fernández as President, he decided to absent himself from the transfer of command ceremony in Congress and to shorten his visit when he learned at the last moment that the powerful Minister of Communication of the Chavista regime, Jorge Rodríguez. A few days later, Claver Carone explained that he had been surprised by the decision of the Argentine government to invite an official sanctioned by the TIAR and the US Treasury. « We want to know if Alberto Fernández is going to be a lawyer for the region’s democracies or an apologist for dictatorships, » he asked himself at the time.

Claver Carone may have to confront the Argentine government again, which until now has promoted its own candidate, the presidential adviser Gustavo Béliz, for the IDB presidency, also with a long history in the inter-American bank.