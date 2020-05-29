The pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to affect the organization of events around the world, in the case of Boston Marathon that for the first time in 124 years it was cancelled.

This is how the Boston Athletic Association (BAA, for its acronym in English) this Thursday through a statement, which detailed that the 2020 edition could not be held in the American city because of the pandemic, an event that was planned to take place on April 20 and then rescheduled until September 14.

The @BAA has announced that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event, following Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s cancellation of the marathon as a mass participation road running event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tlIdvsU9sq – Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

However, in the presence of the virus, the oldest marathon in the world will take place until next year, because according to Tom Grilk, BAA CEO, the decision is made to guarantee the safety of thousands of athletes and people .

“Our main priority continues to be to safeguard the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators and supporters. While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon, “he noted.

Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours & provide proof of timing. All finishers of the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, & runner’s bib. – Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

Despite this, the edition 124 of the Boston Marathon if it will be held, although it will be virtual, where the runners can participate remotely between September 7 and 14. Participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles (42,165 kilometers) will receive the medal for completing it.

