The Portuguese Sanctuary of Fatima ends today the celebration of a new anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin, who for the first time in 100 years did so without pilgrims amid the security measures implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shrine decided to celebrate without faithful the commemoration that traditionally concentrated tens of thousands of people from the previous day and the Church called to light candles at home and to follow the liturgy by telematic means, in a “pilgrimage of the heart”.

Yesterday, two pilgrims bypassed security restrictions and attempted to reach the Chapel of the Apparitions, but were stopped by security agents and were detained by the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR), the Shrine reported to Portuguese media.

On the night of May 12 and the morning of May 13, this centennial ceremony marks the day that three illiterate child shepherds reported seeing visions of the Virgin.

“An atypical May pilgrimage”. This is how the sanctuary itself presents what is a commemoration that includes the traditional candlelight procession, the recitation of the rosary and the mass, the other highlight of the celebration.

Like the sanctuary of Lourdes, France, Fatima attracts some six million pilgrims from around the world each year to thank Our Lady of Fatima, or to ask for help.

Authorities this year urged people not to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, and police put up a security cordon and cordoned off routes leading to the sanctuary.

With a progressive relaxation of the quarantine decreed last week, Portugal registers 28,132 infections and 1,175 deaths from coronaviruses, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University.

Some 500 new cases were registered between Wednesday and Friday of last week, which set off alarms, and feared new restrictions, with the aggravating circumstance that more than half corresponded to the Lisbon region, which had less than a fourth part of the infections in an epidemic hitherto focused mainly in the north of the country.

However, over the weekend the new infections detected fell below two hundred.

