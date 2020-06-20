Florida does not stop breaking its own records.

For the first time since the pandemic erupted, Florida on Saturday recorded more than 4,000 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, marking the continuation of an alarming trend.

Florida broke the record for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in a single day for the third day in a row since the health crisis erupted, and for the fourth day this week.

According to figures compiled by the Florida Department of Health, 4,049 new patients contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The state had set a record on Friday, with 3,822 new cases, and another previous record on Thursday, with 3,207 additional cases.

With the addition of new infections confirmed by the state government on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Florida since March reaches 93,797.

The state Health Department report also noted that 12.36% of people who tested for COVID-19 in Florida ended up testing positive for the disease, the highest proportion in two weeks.

Despite contagion numbers on the rise, Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that he did not believe the state would become the next epicenter of the pandemic. He also said the increase is mainly due to younger people with mild symptoms and that there are still many hospital beds available.

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN FLORIDA FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

Despite the spike in contagion having started an upward spiral, the death toll remains relatively stable.

On Saturday, state health authorities reported that another 40 people lost their lives due to causes related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of Floridian deaths to 3,144 on Friday.

Both Thursday and Friday, 43 people died, according to government data.

State authorities link the progressive increase with the proliferation of tests to diagnose the coronavirus. However, a Miami Herald investigation concluded that as of June 3, new cases in the state have been on the rise since mid-May and the trend cannot be attributed solely to increases in evidence.

And as bars, gyms, hotels, and movie theaters resumed full-capacity operations in all but three of the southern counties, the number and rate of new COVID-19 cases rose, a troubling indication that the disease It could be spreading rapidly, according to health experts.

COVID-19 CONTACTS IN MIAMI-DADE, BROWARD AND PALM BEACH

According to figures released on Saturday, about 40% of new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours correspond to the south of the state:

? Miami-Dade County reached 25,080 confirmed cases on Saturday, an increase of 704 infections compared to Friday, and 864 deaths. They are the highest numbers of infections and deaths in the state.

? Broward County recorded 10,837 confirmed cases, representing an increase of 389 infections, and 367 deaths.

? Palm Beach County reported 390 additional confirmed cases and four new deaths. The registered total of the county amounts to 10,506 infections and 468 deaths.

