For the first time, Federico Coria finalist in an ATP tournament

The Rosario Federico Coria starred in the best performance of his career when settling in this Saturday in the final of the Nordea Open, the Swedish ATP of Bastad, on a surface of brick dust and with prizes for 481,270 euros, after beating German Yannick Hanfmann in the semifinals by a categorical 6-2 and 6-1.

Coria, ranked 77th in the ATP world rankings, beat Teuton Hanfmann (107th) after one hour and 11 minutes of play and will go in search of the title this Sunday against the winner of the second semifinal that they later encouraged the Spanish Roberto Carballes Baena (97) and the Norwegian Casper Ruud (16).

The rosarino of 29 years starred in the Bastad the best week of his career with victories over the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo (116 °), the Italian Marco Cecchinato (82 °), the Chilean Cristian Garín (18 °), ranking the best he achieved on the circuit, and finally Hanfmann.

In the semi, Coria dominated at will and won in straight sets against an opponent who had also beaten the other three times they faced, in the Challengers of Panama 2017, Almaty (Kazakhstan) 2018 and Guayaquil (Ecuador) 2019.

Fefo Coria, younger brother of El Mago Guillermo (former world number 3 and finalist at Roland Garros in 2004), surpassed his best performance in an ATP in the Swedish competition which had been this year at the Córdoba Open, where he lost in the semifinals to Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, then champion of the tournament.

The Argentine background in Bastad

The Swedish ATP of Bastad, which has the Norwegian Ruud as the top seed for the title, consecrated champions throughout its history to two Argentines: Mariano Zabaleta in the 2003 and 2004 editions, and Carlos Berlocq in the 2013 edition.

Coria, champion last month in the Czech Challenger of Prostejov, will go in search of the third ATP title of the year for Argentine tennis players this Sunday, after the trophies won by the aforementioned Juan Manuel Cerúndolo at the Córdoba Open and Diego Schwartzman at the Argentina Open .

