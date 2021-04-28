For the first time, Britney Spears will speak of her guardianship in court

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has controlled important decisions about his personal and professional life since 2008, but in 2019 he temporarily resigned from this responsibility due to “health problems.”

Britney Spears (© Getty Images 945559094)

In a surprising turn of events that has given much to talk about, last year the pop princess decided to take legal action to make it clear that she did not want her father to return to that position.

At the time, Britney insisted that she preferred to designate a qualified corporate trustee to perform this role without waiving her right to request termination of this guardianship in the future.