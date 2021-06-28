For the feat: the Dominican Republic basketball team will seek a place in Tokyo 2020 without its NBA figures



Victor Liz took the leadership of the Dominican team.

Photo: Zhong Zhi / .

The men’s basketball team Dominican Republic It is already in Belgrade, Serbia, ready for the debut in the pre-Olympic tournament that will grant a single ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Without their NBA players, the people from Quisky will try to surprise the European country.

Dominican Republic, Serbia, the Philippines, Italy and Puerto Rico will seek the quota granted by this tournament. Senegal was one of the participating teams, but was forced to abandon its mission due to COVID-19 cases in its squad.

The Dominican team played three friendly matches in preparation for the pre-Olympic tournament that will begin this Tuesday:

Defeat against Lithuania (95-62).

Victory against Russia (83-73).

Defeat against Lithuania (95-69).

The blank match 🆚 Russia ends! Final score: Dominican 🇩🇴 83

Russia 🇷🇺 73 pic.twitter.com/QtJmiIBLMS – Dominican Selection (@RDBSeleccion) June 23, 2021

Announcement of the Dominican Republic

Coach Melvyn López opted for a mix of players who mainly play in leagues in Spain and Mexico. Victor Liz, 34, is the most experienced player of the entire team, and therefore the captain.

The absences of Al Horford Y Karl Anthony-Towns they are almost lethal for the Dominican Republic, which loses to a lethal 1-2 in the paint, with certified quality in the NBA.

They wear names like Andrés Feliz and Jonathan Araujo, 23 and 24 years old respectively, who tread the spectrum of the national team with force. The pre-Olympic tournament is a good opportunity to hit the table.

Bases: Gelvis Solano, Andrés Feliz and Mike Torres.

Escorts: Víctor Liz and Rigoberto Mendoza.

Eaves: Adonys Henríquez, Sadiel Rojas and Brandone Francis.

Power forward: Ángel Núñez and Jonathan Araújo.

Pivots: Eloy Vargas and Luis Santos.

Dominican Republic fixtures

Dominican Republic will debut against the host, Serbia, this Tuesday, June 29, at 2:15 pm ET.

The second match of the first round of the tournament will be against Philippines, on Wednesday June 30, starting at 11:35 pm

The Tokyo 2020 mission will not be easy. This tournament is divided into two groups:

Group A: Dominican Republic, Philippines and Serbia. Group B: Puerto Rico and Italy – automatically classified to semis after the abandonment of Senegal-.

From the triangle with the Philippines and Serbia, two will qualify for the semifinals, which will meet Puerto Rico and Italy. Then a classic Final Four will be held to determine the tournament champion in Belgrade.

Serbia has numerous casualties, but has a range of figures out of the ordinary. It is a team that not only competes, but aims to sweep. For their part, the Philippines is the youngest team in the tournament, and their eyes are on the 2023 World Cup, in which they will be one of the hosts.

The Dominican Republic has a group capable of advancing to the semis, where it can give a classic against Puerto Rico or play against the always combative Italy. The options exist.

However, we cannot forget about Serbia, who will surely be waiting in the final. It is the rival to beat. But feats exist. Tomorrow the attempt of the Dominican Republic begins.