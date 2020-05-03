One of the most anticipated sequels is undoubtedly that of this 1985 film. The simple fact of knowing that the Go The Goonies ’cast meets It makes the hearts of the fans jump with excitement, as much has been said lately about the possibility that this could become a reality and little by little it is taking shape.

Richard Donner-directed film tells the story of Mikey and his gang, who decide look for a treasure from the 17th century, with the help of a pirate’s map. Since they need the money so that their families can keep their home. However, criminals chase them.

For many it is a beautiful memory of their childhood which would be incredible to be able to recreate, but not as a remake (which is so fashionable now) if not as a sequel to the group reunited already several years later. And for that you only need a good cause through the Zoom application.

The on The Goonies ’cast meets to raise funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy Response Fund COVID-19. Actors Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Kerri Green (Andy), Josh Brolin (Brand) and Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi (the Fratelli brothers) met with Cyndi Lauper, screenwriter Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg, and director Richard Donner.

All united thanks to Josh Gad (voice of Olaf in ‘Frozen’), who is a great admirer and took the opportunity to unite them all for a good cause that raised $ 23,000. So the presenter could not avoid being involved in why there has been no sequel after so many years.