Because it is always a good time to talk about the classics, today we are in a good mood to inform you that The Stooges has just announced a new live album, Live at Goose Lake: August 8, 1970, which captures the last concert of the band’s original lineup. Yes, that magnificent lineup that included Iggy Pop, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton, and bassist Dave Alexander.

To make this jewel even more special and a true collector’s item, Live at Goose Lake is the only known live recording of the band with the original lineup. There is no other to this day. This concert saw The Stooges perform “Fun House” in its entirety one month after its release.

The date they must be very anxious about, is this coming August 7, exactly one day before the 50th anniversary of the concert. It will be released through Third Man Records, Jack White’s label.

As noted in the launch press release, at the Goose Lake Festival, Alexander was completely separated from the headdress and stood in front of a crowd of 20,000 people without playing a single note. However, the recording reveals that the bassist actually played his instrument, and “despite serious failures in some songs” that led to his dismissal, it is “damn solid in others ”.

This rare two-track stereo tape from The Stooges concert was recently discovered in the basement of a Michigan farm. For which Grammy multi-winner Vance Powell restored audio which was later mastered by Bill Skibbe of Third Man Mastering.

In addition to standard black vinyl and digital formats, Live at Goose Lake will come in two limited edition variants. A purple colored vinyl will be exclusive to Rough Trade, while independent retailers will have a cream colored vinyl.

If you feel that this jewel from The Stooges has to be part of your collection, You should know that you can pre-order the album here right now. The 12 ″ vinyl is priced at $ 19 (approximately 415 Mexican pesos) while the CD will cost 15 (approximately 327 Mexican pesos).

To take a look at the unreleased material, The Stooges released the radio edition of “T.V. Eye ”. We leave them below as well as the Live at Goose Lake tracklist: August 8, 1970:

Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Enter

02. Loose

03. Down On The Street

04. T.V. Eye

05. Dirt

B side:

01. 1970 (I Feel Alright)

02. Fun House

03. L.A. Blues