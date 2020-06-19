The automotive sector’s health crisis represented a severe blow. With hundreds of factories stopped around the world, closed borders, and consumers unable to buy a car, losses for the industry are especially high.

With this in mind, and considering that activities related to the industry are beginning to resume in Mexico, it is especially valuable to understand in a timely manner the new demands of this market.

What was lost

To understand the size of the challenge, it is important to mention that, as jointly indicated by AMIA, AMDA, INA and ANPACT, just last May, it was estimated that within the Mexican automotive industry the production of vehicles in Mexico fell 93.7 percent; exports decreased 95.1 percent, while the domestic market decreased 36 months with a decrease of 59 percent.

At least in the medium term, this scenario of losses and losses seems to be the constant in the Mexican market.

Specifically from AMDA, they estimate that by 2020 the downward trend will continue, with a 30 percent decrease in terms of sales.

This scenario would only be a reality if there is an accelerated recovery in the economy that would translate into the possibility of selling up to 900,000 units.

However, in the event that the economy stagnates, a marketing of just 700 thousand units is expected, bringing the estimated drop to 487 percent.

Credits will not be the key

With the context that these numbers paint, for the brands that are developed in the sector as well as for all the players that are involved in the value chain, it will be of vital importance to recognize the new demands acquired by the potential buyers of a vehicle.

And it is that after the health emergency, the needs, demands and motivators of consumers seem to have changed, so that for the sector attractive loans may not be the best way to win over its buyers.

At least this is demonstrated by the conclusions of a recent study signed by J.D. Power itself, under the name « Automotive Consumer Confidence in Mexico (CCAM) », showed that two out of five people now focus and privilege cleaning activities by the dealer, than the extension of credits.

Considering this point is important if we consider that the intention to buy a new vehicle in the last 12 months increased from 5 percent to 8 percent, and that of a used vehicle increased from 2 percent to 4 percent.

Taking these types of aspects into account will be crucial for the automotive industry to restart its engines with enough power to overcome a crisis that was already evident before the pandemic appeared.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299