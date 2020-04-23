(Bloomberg) – The new year brought a new job to Tyler Simon, who had high hopes for 2020. They didn’t last long.

“With the arrival of the Covid-19, things went from bad to worse very quickly,” said Simon, the father of two, in Summerfield, North Carolina.

Simon, a marketing specialist for a sales training company, lost his job along with several colleagues on April 7, less than two weeks after the statewide pandemic shutdown. He says many of those who survived the layoffs suffered a 10% pay cut. History repeats across the country.

A tsunami of job losses, which started with restaurant, hotel and factory workers, is now hitting U.S. offices, where analysts and engineers are among the ranks of the unemployed.

In the past five weeks, some 26 million people applied for unemployment benefits, in the worst job crisis in

United States since the Great Depression.

‘To the bone’

A detailed breakdown by profession won’t be available for about two weeks, but it’s already clear that layoffs affect all kinds of industries and income groups, and many Americans who have never had to apply for such assistance before.

“What we’re going to see is cuts to the bone,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP. “There is a feeling that there is no place to hide, and there is more and more collateral damage.”

Office workers largely escaped the initial wave of coronavirus layoffs, in part, because the nature of their jobs meant they were easier to do from home.

But even the companies that managed to stay afloat have come under tremendous pressure on revenue and profits, as large parts of the economy are closed. This is triggering a second round of job cuts or unpaid leave, and office workers will take a bigger hit this time.

And managers are taking other steps, too. In addition to reducing hours, a common measure in recessions, they are also reducing wage levels, which is much more unusual and can be an ominous sign for the post-virus economy. Temporary wage cuts could easily become a a permanent figure on payrolls, and employees will find that they are expected to work 10% or 20% less than before, according to Gregory Daco at Oxford Economics. “That, unfortunately, is a reality of the recession that could potentially last longer. “, said.

‘Distressing times’

Lower incomes would slow a pickup in consumer demand to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. For now, workers who lost their jobs are forced to turn to savings or government help.

Christy Casanova was an associate marketing manager at a California beauty startup. It was the kind of work he could do from home, and he had been doing it for about three weeks. On March 27, Casanova, along with many colleagues, were fired via a call from Google Hangouts. “I have to stretch what remains in my bank account,” said Casanova, who had finally been able to move into her own home in Hayward, a town in San Francisco, had also just bought a car. “These are distressing times.”

Middle-class Americans entered the virus crisis in a better financial position than before the 2008 crisis, with an average of approximately $ 2,000 in cash savings. Still, months without pay will put even those who have managed to accumulate savings under financial pressure.

In most states, employment offices are suffocated with an unprecedented application load, leading to delays in cash payments. The government is also providing direct payments of $ 1,200 or more to some households as part of its virus relief plan, but the extent to which they will help depends on the local cost of living.

And the prospects for a quick return to work are bleak – just a few months ago, job openings outnumbered the unemployed by more than a million. But vacancies in sectors such as biotechnology, finance and accounting plunged 22% between March 9 and April 6, according to Glassdoor.

Another recruiting website, Indeed, estimated that, as of April 10, IT and engineering positions were down approximately 30% from the previous year, while in marketing the drop was 50%.

“When we emerge on the other side of the pandemic, it will once again be a labor buyers market,” said Elise Gould of the Institute for Economic Policy. “People will be desperate to get a job, any job.”

Original Note: ‘Scary Time’ for American Middle Class as Office Jobs Disappear

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.