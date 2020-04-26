President had not registered a day off before the departure of Sergio Moro

The resignation of Minister Sérgio Moro made President Jair Bolsonaro lose followers on social media for the first time since September 2017. Until Friday, the 24th, the Chief Executive had not registered a single day of leave. The data comes from consultancy Bites, which started following Bolsonaro’s publications on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube since September 1, 2017.

President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to journalists outside the Palácio da Alvorada 20/04/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

In the six-hour interval, between the ex-minister’s speech and the president’s press conference, Bolsonaro and his sons – Carlos, Eduardo and Flávio – were left by 86,427 accounts. The president was the hardest hit. At 3:20 pm, 48,473 thousand profiles had already left their networks.

The former judge accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police. The president, on the other hand, affirmed that Moro conditioned the exchange in the PF to an indication to the Supreme Federal Court. According to the consultancy, in the measurement made at 8 pm, Bolsonaro’s base had suffered a reduction of 0.12%.

Posts with negative hashtags about the president totaled 773,000 tweets at 6 pm on Friday. Against the president, Moro won 160,248 new Twitter and Instagram accounts. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

