         For Telefónica, “people are above the commercial battle” and will not make new fiber installations

Draft movement in the telecommunications sector after the turn that occurred yesterday after the publication of the new Decree Law that again allowed portability. As Xataka Móvil has learned, after a virtual meeting with José María Álvarez-Pallete, Ángel Vilá and Laura Abasolo with some of their employees, the disagreement with the measure established yesterday by the Government has led Telefónica to be forceful in your answer.

People’s health and safety are above the commercial battle. We are not going to put our people at risk, because we also have more people on the street than any other operator because we are a wholesale supplier, as well as a retailer and we also serve competing customers

An apparent ambiguity in what was published in the BOE could lead installers and other workers related to bringing the internet to homes, in the form of low fiber and high with a new number. And in this situation, Movistar will not make new fiber installations during quarantine provided they are not strictly necessary.

With Movistar as the main responsible for carrying out not only its facilities, but also those of a large number of rival operators, the offer will already be greatly restricted for this reason. So it would not be surprising that Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil end up following the same steps in those parts of the network that belong to them.

The increase in data generated during confinement has led operators to focus most of their efforts on maintaining the quality of their networks as they try to cope with having to expose their workers outside their homes as little as possible.

