© Dreamstime / Dreamstime / TNS

Partial image of a medical office.

ATLANTA – When Nina Dalsania Makadia felt the first symptoms of COVID-19 in March, she braced herself for a miserable couple of weeks.

The mother of three young children in Kennesaw, Georgia, expected the virus to be like a bad cold or flu. Her headache, chills, and fever would require rest and recovery in bed, she thought. After that, it would be better, and life would return to normal.

But things have not returned to normal for this 38-year-old woman.

Three months after becoming ill, Makadia still cannot shake off extreme exhaustion. Even going up and down the stairs in her house leaves her breathless. In addition, there are leg pain, dizziness, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Even in the early days of the pandemic, doctors are just beginning to learn what COVID-19 recovery looks like. Although some of the coronavirus medical problems resolve over time, others may persist and cause lasting damage, such as permanent decline in lung function. But COVID-19 is not just a respiratory illness, as many people initially thought. Experts say the coronavirus is proving to be an attack on the entire body.

« There have been days when I can’t breathe well lying down, so I have to sit down. And I’ve been very afraid of falling asleep because I feel like my breathing will stop, » said Makadia, who has gone to the emergency room twice. And now you are seeing a cardiologist and a gastrointestinal specialist.

Doctors are seeing a growing list of health-related impacts, including complications in blood clotting that can cause lung blockages, strokes, and heart attacks; kidney damage requiring long-term dialysis; and cognitive deficits such as confusion and anxiety. An estimated 20 to 50 percent of COVID-19 patients continue to face health problems after being discharged from the hospital, according to an estimate by Yale Medicine doctors.

« Although it may seem like an eternity ago, we had our first patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in early March, and we don’t have a complete idea of ​​what recovery is like, » said Dr. Craig Coopersmith, director of Critical Emory University Care Center.

Often, patients who become dangerously ill are older or have other risk factors, such as obesity, diabetes, heart or lung disease, cancer and other immune problems. « And, although the prognosis is generally better for younger patients without conditions health professionals, Coopersmith said it can still be difficult to predict who will make a full recovery and who will never be the same.

It may interest you: The supercontagiadores: what they are and why they are a mystery (Video Telemundo)

Video

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that most people with COVID-19 develop only mild symptoms and can recover at home without medical attention, typically within two weeks.

But COVID-19 patients who end up in ICUs for prolonged periods often develop post-intensive care syndrome, which is a set of physical, mental, and emotional symptoms that persist after the patient is discharged.

Even some patients with apparently milder cases have been stunned by a wide variety of symptoms that continue for weeks, even months.

« I’ve seen healthy people pretty sick, » said Dr. Andrew Reisman, a Gainesville physician and president of the Georgia Medical Association. « Not sick to be in the ICU, but really sick, with persistent aches and pains and chest pain for six weeks. »

Without overcoming the coronavirus

Chris Riley, a lobbyist and former chief of staff to Governor Nathan Deal, began to feel pains in mid-March, a few days after learning that state lawmakers had tested positive for coronavirus.

At first, he noticed a loss of taste and smell. Then, he said, he developed fatigue and a « severe headache » that could not be reduced by Advil or Tylenol. Gradually, the 51-year-old’s headaches began to dissipate, his fever decreased and improved. Or so he believed.

« I started training for an Ironman (triathlon) again, » said Riley, who lives in Gainesville.

But his race pace slowed down a lot. He felt anxious and had trouble sleeping. Her blood pressure was unusually high. And suddenly, he was dependent on reading glasses. Still, he ruled out symptoms as part of life or the aging process. Maybe, he thought to himself, he just needed to train harder.

But her doctor, Dr. Reisman, knew what was going on. Reisman kept in touch with Riley, monitoring his vital signs and his general health. Riley’s blood pressure, normally 125 over 60, was 180 over 100.

Riley did not need to go to the hospital, but Reisman knew that her patient had not passed the coronavirus.

For COVID-19 patients who are not sick enough to be hospitalized, there are no specific medications or treatments, other than rest, fluids, and fever-reducing medicine, such as Tylenol. Primary care doctors watch for any warning signs, such as trouble breathing, that could trigger an emergency room visit.

Reisman knew of a post-COVID trial for survivors of mild to moderate symptoms. Riley enrolled in the clinical trial for leronlimab, a drug that was originally developed to treat HIV, but shows promise in fighting the coronavirus. He had four injections in the stomach for two weeks.

Riley commented that she felt better immediately. He resumed a faster pace, his blood pressure returned to normal, and the other symptoms (anxiety and insomnia) disappeared.

He may have been on a placebo or maybe it was time that helped him heal, but Riley is confident it was leronlimab.

The doctor who was also a COVID-19 patient

Dr. Chris Recknor, a Gainesville internist who runs one of six leronlimab clinical trial sites, is also a survivor of COVID-19.

He became ill in April, starting with an intense headache. Then he started to trip over things and see specks in his eyes. Those are not the most common symptoms of coronavirus, but he knew something was wrong and decided to have the test done to at least rule out the infectious virus. The test was positive.

His condition worsened to the point where he thought he might have a heart attack. He ended up in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center emergency room three times and was hospitalized twice for the night.

« I felt that my heart was pumping so hard that it seemed to come out of my ears, » he described.

Her doctor at the hospital obtained the « compassionate use » permission from the Food and Drug Administration to prescribe leronlimab.

The researchers believe that the drug may work by calming the aggressive immune response called « cytokine storm, » which occurs in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Recknor said he felt better within two days of receiving the medication and has fully recovered.

« The only way to explain it is that I felt like I had had a thousand cups of coffee, » said Recknor. « And then after the medicine, it was like a moment of relaxation on the beach. A couple of days after the medicine, I went back to doing everything normal. I knew there were other people like me who had crazy symptoms. »

So Recknor, who is a clinical trialist and founder of the Center for Advanced Research and Education, contacted the pharmaceutical company and offered to run one of the country’s clinical trial centers. Those taking part in the test are coronavirus survivors seeking relief after several weeks of fighting the disease.

Phase II results of the clinical trial are expected in July.

– This text was translated by Kreativa Inc.

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) At www.ajc.com