For some reason, you can buy a mobile with an 8500mAh battery and an integrated laser beam

It has a lot of battery and a laser beam.

When we talk about the fact that today’s smartphones are all the same and that brands hardly innovate anymore, we honestly weren’t referring to this the truth.

Doogee is one of those Chinese firms that became quite popular before the massive arrival of Xiaomi smartphones and indeed in our market, it has presented a new mobile terminal with a few features that have left us somewhat crazy. It not only has a huge battery but also a built-in laser beam. The question is, what for?

This mobile not only has 8,500 mAh battery but also a laser beam

As we read in Android Authority, the Doogee S97 Pro is a terminal with specifications that will not leave anyone indifferent. Inside it includes a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Beyond its 6.39-inch LCD HD + screen or its IP68 certification, the great asset of this terminal is its spectacular 8,500 mAh battery which according to the firm reaches an autonomy of up to three days (it will have to be seen in practice). Of course, such a battery needs a good charge and Dooge has provided a 33 W wired one and a 10 W wireless one.

But we’re not done yet because this Dooge S97 Pro still has an ace up its sleeve. It is about –always according to its manufacturer– of the first device with a laser rangefinder that for those who do not know what it is, it is a feature to measure distances of up to 40 meters as well as the volume or area of ​​a room. Of course, to incorporate this feature, the infrared night vision camera has been dispensed with.The Dooge S97 Pro will be priced at $ 329 on AliExpress and can be purchased from the end of June, more specifically from the 25th.

