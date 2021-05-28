For some reason, this Xiaomi only costs 200 euros: do not think, buy it

The Chinese smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make.

Take home one of the latest Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is discounted in its global version, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. All you have to do is apply the coupon 5SAVINGSES26.

Xiaomi’s smartphone has a screen Super AMOLED, one of the Qualcomm “G” processors Y 4 rear cameras. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro at a discount

The Redmi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for gaming and to which you can demand a lot. The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,020 mAh that you will charge at full speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Super AMOLED, FullHD + and 120 Hz screen 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

If you want to take a look at more offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all