Apple AirPods are characterized by being wireless, obviously. But, what is a bit incomprehensible, is that almost from the beginning people have taken pains to go against precisely that quality. In fact, practically after the launch of the headphones, a rope was presented that turned the AirPods into wired headphones – I added a cable precisely so that they were not lost. And since then, other similar products have not stopped reaching the market. And, even if all the dynamics of the AirPods are loaded, you don’t want to lose a product that costs hundreds of euros.

Now we have discovered a new product that is going to explode both our heads and that of our readers: someone has designed and released it to the market a bag exclusively to carry the AirPods case. The leather clutch bag is the perfect size to fit the AirPods case and nothing else. It is precisely designed for that.

AirBag: the vintage perit mini bag to exclusively store your AirPods

We could think that it is a joke, and in part it could be, because the product was launched yesterday April 1, celebrating the equivalent of the day of the innocent of the Anglo-Saxon community. Don’t get in the way, and despite being released just on that particular day and probably an ode to April Fool’s Day the product can be truly purchased on the twelve south website –A well-known brand of technology accessories focused on products for Apple–.

Effectively, the product is based on a bag Rihana made herself see last year, belonging to the “Les Miniatures Big Apple” collection of the luxurious Delvaux brand, some bags of varied aesthetics and in which we could only keep our AirPods due to size, although they have prices of more than $ 1,000.

Why carry a large bag when all we have to carry is the cover of our AirPods? However, the AirBag does not cost $ 1,000, like Rihana’s bag, but its price is much more modest: it costs “just” $ 49, a much more reasonable price although it still seems equally expensive. This vintage petite bag doesn’t have much more to talk about, plus it allows you to charge AirPods both wirelessly and via the box while carrying them in your bag.

The bag, which is compatible with both normal AirPods and AirPods Pro, and that it can be used by both women and men, it belongs to a special edition that we presume will not be manufactured again: only 600 units remain at the time of writing this article, although we do not know the initial quantity of these AirBags that have sold to date.

