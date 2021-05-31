For some fresh waffles every morning, the best waffle makers of 2021

Basic criteria for choosing the best waffle maker

If you also want to enjoy some fresh waffles every morning, you will need to know a series of basic characteristics to be able to take the best waffle maker on the market:

Size. The size will determine the size of the waffle that we want to prepare. They can be round or square, depending on the type of waffle maker that we have.

Thermostat. As some people like the waffle more toasted and crunchy and others more fluffy, the waffle makers have adjustable thermostats to adjust the cooking we are looking for to the maximum.

Versatility. The good thing about waffle makers is that, in addition to waffles, they can also prepare sandwhiches or toast other types of food. In this way, you will save space in the kitchen, because you can prepare different preparations with the same appliance.

Type of waffles. Depending on the waffle maker you choose, you can make larger or smaller waffles, square or round. The latter are especially liked by children, because we can prepare them in the shape of a heart, a clover or whatever else we can think of.

Cleaning. As in any other appliance, cleaning your waffle maker will be essential. That is why it is important that it has a non-stick surface, because it will prevent food from sticking. Which makes cleaning much easier.

What is a waffle maker?

A waffle maker It is an appliance that, as its name suggests, serves to prepare waffles. They have the look of a sadwich maker. Inside it, we will place the waffle dough (made from egg and flour), close the appliance and the waffles will cook inside.

Depending on the type of waffle maker you use, you can make the waffles of different shapes and sizes. You can also choose the type of cooking, in case you want some light and fluffy waffles or, on the contrary, some golden and crispy waffles.

How many types of waffles are there?

Believe it or not, they exist many varieties of different waffles. At the end of the day, it is a dessert that crosses borders, which is why, in each place, it is prepared in a different way:

Belgian. The most popular, the waffles of a lifetime. They are usually accompanied by cream, ice cream or chocolate.

Virginia. These waffles are usually made with corn flour or even rice. They are perfect to drink with salty things like eggs or bacon.

Hong Kong. They are round and divided into portions, as if it were a pizza. In Japan they also prepare waffles that stand out for their fine and crisp finish.

American people. They have the particularity of being especially fluffy. Except for that, they are comparable to Belgian waffles, so they are usually accompanied by syrup, caramel, cream or chocolate.

From Liège. Accompanied by some syrup or liquid caramel, these waffles are especially small and crisp.

How to prepare the waffles in the waffle maker?

We promise that it is extremely simple prepare some waffles at home. But if you do not finish trusting, follow these simple steps that we propose:

Preheat. First of all, you will need to preheat the waffle iron. Otherwise, we risk leaving the entire non-stick surface sticky. Not to mention that they could easily hit us.

Enter the dough. When the machine is hot, put the flour and hollow mass inside the waffle iron.

Close the waffle iron. Close the waffle maker being careful not to spill part of the dough on the sides. If so, clean it right away.

Schedule it. Now you must choose the type of cooking you are looking for and, above all, the temperature. If you like them fluffier, hers is to cook them over medium heat.

Open the waffle iron. When the waffle maker indicates that it has finished its work, you will open the lid and remove the waffles carefully so they do not break.

Types of waffle makers

It is true that there are not many different types of waffle makers, but there are two different classes that will determine the shape of our waffles:

Square When we think of waffles, most of us imagine those square and fluffy toasts. Therefore, this is the typical waffle maker of a lifetime.

Round However, there are round shaped waffle makers that will give us more freedom when making creative desserts with our waffles. Just as round, we can prepare waffles in the shape of a clover or a heart. Kids love them.