For sale the new electric scooters of Pure Electric

The manufacturer renews its Air and Air Pro models and partners with Fernando Alonso’s Kimoa brand to launch special edition models.

May 7, 2021 (2:20 PM CET)

Pure electric scooter

Electric scooters are in fashion. More and more users are opting for this means of transport for short distances. And a significant increase in sales is expected these months of good weather. The manufacturer and retailer of electric scooters Pure Electric has launched the second generation of its range with a new series of motors. And a new model with a more affordable price.

The range of Pure electric scooters includes Pure Air and Pure Air Pro models. The great news for this second generation is that are now equipped with an upgraded 500W motor. The result is a greater ability to climb slopes, which allows you to climb a 16% slope with a 100 kg user with a negligible performance drop. Another of its characteristics is a faster acceleration from standstill, no performance lag on all slopes.

The model Pure Air offers a range of up to 30 km, making it possible to take several short trips on a single charge, while, both the Pure Air and Pure Air Pro now feature a convenient USB charging port for the Smartphone mounted directly on the handlebar, which can even function as a power supply for a USB light.

Handlebar Air Pro 500

For its part, the Pure Air Pro model has a larger battery cell that gives it a range of 50 km (a 28% increase over the first generation Pure Air Pro), ideal for longer trips and multiple trips between charges. What’s more, benefits from an advanced “click-lock” locking mechanism, designed to make packing and assembly even faster and easier, while keeping the handlebar tube in place more securely when on the go.

Both updated models feature the same quality steel frame and a distinctive 120kg load limit, are waterproof according to IP65 standard for safe driving also in humid climates, have 10 inch tires to ensure safe and stable transportation, a powerful dual braking system with energy regeneration and come with a comprehensive one-year Pure warranty coverage.

The second generation Pure Air and Air Pro electric scooters are available in gray, black and a special Kimoa Edition version, with a sale price between € 449 and € 599.

New Pure Air Go model, at an affordable price

The latest addition to the Pure Electric line of electric scooters is the Pure Air Go, designed for essential travel at a price of 349 euros and available in black, gray and a special color combination of the Kimoa edition. Its motor has a power of 350 W and can reach up to 500 W of power under higher performance conditions. It has three power modes that you can select from the screen mounted on the handlebar and can be quickly charged in 3.5 hours to travel 20 km of autonomy.

Rear Air Pro 500

The frame is made of steel and the scooter is waterproof. It can also support a total weight of 120 kg. It is designed to maximize space, outdoors and at home – the easy folding mechanism means that it can be stored quickly -, taking up less space in places where space is limited.

The new electric scooter comes with air-filled 10-inch tires that improve drivability thanks to the pre-installed puncture prevention fluid. On the other hand, braking is performed safely and powerfully through the combination of a mechanical front brake and an electronic rear brake. Also can be synced with the Pure app, which provides travel data and helpful maintenance reminders.

Special editions with Kimoa

Another novelty that Pure Electric presents is its alliance with Kimoa, the clothing and accessories brand of the pilot Fernando Alonso. Kimoa Edition e-scooters They incorporate the characteristics of the Pure Air and adopt Kimoa’s own style, which is linked to the emotion of feeling freedom to the fullest.

The new Pure Air Go Kimoa Edition, Pure Air Kimoa Edition, and Pure Air Pro Kimoa Edition scooters, They are already available online at www.pureelectric.es and in the Pure Electric network of stores in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia.

Wheels Air Pro 500