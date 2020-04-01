The chassis is the R4 that Clark won in South Africa with in 1968

After a long restoration process, the jewel is for sale

The 1968 Lotus 49 R4 with which Jim Clark achieved his last Formula 1 victory is for sale at a classic car dealership in Germany. This car is considered one of the most successful in the history of the premier class.

After a difficult year for the British brand, the Lotus 49 designed by Colin Chapman and inspired by the design of his predecessor the Lotus 43 and the Lotus 38 by IndyCar, debuted in the 1967 season with the victory of Jim Clark at Zandvoort. However, the unreliability of the Ford Cosworth DFV engine prevented him from fighting for the title.

Other big names like Jo Siffert, Graham Hill, Jochen Rindt and Emerson Fittipaldi have climbed onto the Lotus 49 and have been very successful. Nine other chassis were derived from this model, including the Lotus 49, Lotus 49B and lotus 49C. As of today, there are eight vehicles in the series.

The chassis for sale at the German classic car dealer ChromeCars is the Lotus 49 R4 which debuted in South Africa in 1968. It was the car that led Jim Clark to his last Formula 1 victory at the same event. He won the Grand Prix, achieved Pole and signed the fastest lap in the race.

After Clark’s triumph, this Lotus was sold to the private team Rob Walker Racing in January 1968. His first race out of the hands of the prestigious British brand was to be in that year’s Race of Champions at Brands Hatch.

However, Jo Siffert suffered a serious accident in test training. The driver flew off the track with no physical consequences for him, but the car was badly damaged.

The R4 returned to Rob Walker’s garage for repair. During the welding process, the Lotus caught fire and passed through several owners until it landed in the hands of David McLaughlin in 1995.

The car was completely restored at Hall and Fowler after a big injection of money from its new owner. The car hit the tracks again in 1999 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. But he had another accident and had to be repaired again. This time without so much waiting.

In 2012, the Lotus 49 R4 was last shown to the public at the Lotus Days in Fuji, where Clive Chapman, son of Colin Chapman and head of the Lotus Team Classic, was also present and signed the car.

