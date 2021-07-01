For sale the entire range of Aston Martin DB5: coupe, convertible and family

Enlarge

If you want to get all the bodies of the Aston Martin DB5 at once, this is your chance: now they are auctioned simultaneously.

The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most beautiful cars in all history. This has been recognized by experts, who take as the basis for their decision the coupe variant, which was popularized in the James Bond films.

However, you may not know that there are two more bodies, less known and more rare to find. We talk about the Steering wheel variant (convertible) and Shooting Brake (familiar), all of them in Vantage version.

Well now, a great (and very wealthy) fan of classic cars can get hold of these three emblematic Aston Martin models in one once in a lifetime opportunity, according to the seller.

Three bodies, one of them of great rarity

And it is that whoever is willing to get hold of these three beauties will have to scratch his pocket very deeply and disburse the not a negligible amount of 4.6 million euros. The cars have been put up for sale by Aston Martin dealer Nicholas Mee and Co and will be shown for the first time at the London Concours in June.

Each car has been fully restored by an Aston Martin restoration specialist and considered to be “like new”. At the same time, Mee has said that this is a great opportunity for investors to buy something special.

Sean Connery’s James Bond Cars

«In the more than 40 years that I have been dealing with Aston Martin cars, I’ve never been more excited than offering this fabulous collection of iconic DB5 Vantage ”, explained Mee.

The Vantage variants stand out because their inline six-cylinder engine had a larger displacement (3.7 to 4.0 liters) so delivered 285 hp of power, about 40 more than normal versions of the DB5.

“Each of them is extremely rare, they are all in beautifully restored condition and we are delighted to bring to the market this unique opportunity for a collector to invest in this unique DB5 Vantage collection,” added Mee. “This collection of DB5 Vantage, encompassing all manufactured body styles, I am sure will forever be recognized as the ultimate Vantage collection«.