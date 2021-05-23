For sale the audition tape of Britney Spears for ‘Noa’s Diary’ with Ryan Gosling

Can you imagine the scene from ‘Noa’s diary’ on the boat? Rain soaking them to the bone, Ryan Gosling with his hair soaked … and in front of him, dressed in blue, Britney Spears yelling: “I waited for you!”. Could have happened.

It turns out that the ‘Toxic’ singer auditioned to play Allie, the girl who falls in love with Noah in the Nick Cassavetes film that has broken so many hearts since its release in 2004. A tape of that audition has been released, in which you can see a photo of Britney Spears with Ryan Gosling, which was his partner in ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ in the 90s.

As we know, the role eventually went to Rachel McAdams. But now we can see how Spears’ test was, buying this tape that is sold on Ebay for nothing more and nothing less than a million dollars. Really.

“Rarity: Audition of Britney Spears for ‘Noa’s Diary’. Unique and original object”, reads the description of the article. “‘Noa’s Diary’ made Rachel McAdams a star. But few know Britney Spears auditioned for the role too! It has never been seen before, until now. I recorded it in my office on April 18, 2002 on a Sony Hi8mm camera. Your test (with Ryan Gosling reading) lasts one second less than 10 minutes. Get a historical piece! “The seller also promises that whoever really wants to buy it can see the tape first, in case you’re not sure about spending that million.

Britney Spears, actress

“Noa’s diary” would not be Britney Spears’ only attempt to carve out an acting career. When he did this test, he had already released his first and last film (to date): ‘Crossroads: until the end’. Written by Shonda Rhimes (yes, who years later would be the creator of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’), this mix of drama and romantic comedy told the road trip of three childhood friends played by Taryn Manning, Pennsatucky in ‘Orange Is the New Black ‘, and Zoe Saldana, the actress of’ Avatar ‘and’ Guardians of the Galaxy ‘.

She had very bad reviews and of course she swept the Razzies, winning the award for Worst Actress for Spears. (ex aequo with another singer: Madonna, for ‘Swept by the tide’) and Worst original song. It was nominated for six other awards, including Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay for Rhimes.

The singer has made other cameos playing herself in series like ‘Sabrina, witch stuff’ and, yes, ‘Family doctor’. In addition, she played a very conservative presenter in an episode of ‘Will and Grace’, and participated in two episodes of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in 2008.