There was a time in the history of the automobile when independent bodybuilders were responsible for dressing the chassis-engine package sold by car brands as such. With series production, the entire car began to be assembled in the same facilities, but even today there are some independent bodybuilders who do projects such as Tesla Model S ‘Shooting Brake’ that stars in these lines. A special car, unique in the world, and which has now gone on sale … For a price not suitable for all budgets.

The car in question is a 2013 Tesla Model S 85, but as you can see, it is unlike any other that came from the Tesla factory in Fremont. This Model S has an exclusive bodywork, tailor-made by the Dutch coachbuilder RemetzCar, creator of projects such as the Audi A8 Executive (basically, a much longer limousine A8), a 6-wheel Range Rover or a funeral Model S . They have also modified the official Audi A8 of King William Alexander of the Netherlands.

The owner turned to this bodybuilder with the idea of ​​making something similar to the car of his dreams, the Aston Martin DB5 Shooting Brake. The first idea was to try to somehow fit the rear of a Jaguar XF Sportbrake to the Model S, but the body of the Briton is made of steel while that of the Tesla is aluminum. Another solution had to be chosen that was less troublesome, so the bodybuilder convinced the owner to do a completely custom aluminum body.

The owner also wanted the car to have a British essence, in homage to the land where the ‘Shooting Brake’ originated, hence the green color ‘British racing green’ of car paint. After shuffling around a hundred different possible designs, the end result was what you see in the images. Of course, in honor of the original concept, it must be said that this is more similar to a conventional family Model S than to a real ‘Shooting Brake’ body.

However, the car still has a very elegant presence and the set is really well resolved. The chrome plated from A-pillar to C-pillar It is one of the central elements of the design, and helps to create a more sporty silhouette thanks to the descending line towards the end of the rear windows and the C-pillar. The tailgate of the boot includes a discreet spoiler, which also subtly hides the windshield wiper.

Inside, the steering wheel and seats were upholstered in cream leather, with green stitching and stitching to match the body, which combine with carbon fiber inserts. For the rest, it is identical to the series car, with the large central screen as the protagonist of the dashboard, although with some improvements such as 4G connectivity.

The car has other modifications to make it, ultimately, more current. Although the original car is from 2013, it features the redesigned Model S bumper, Type 2 charging port and improved connectivity. As for the powertrain, we have 428 HP of power and an 85 kWh battery that have 65,000 kilometers behind him.

After having been a vital project for its owner, it has now decided to put this unique car for sale in the world. The negative part is the price: 185,555 euros plus VAT, which translates into 224,521 euros, no more no less. A sum more similar to that of a supercar, and with which you could buy a pair of brand new Tesla Model S Performance.

