For sale a Ford Escort that Prince Charles gave to Lady Di

A car that Prince Charles of England gave to Lady Di before they got married has just gone on sale: it is a 1981 Ford Escort.

When talking about Lady Di’s car, everyone thinks of the Mercedes S 280 with which she had an accident in which she lost her life with her boyfriend on August 31, 1997.

Nevertheless, another of the cars related to the life of Princess Diana, which had better luck, may be purchased at auction in the coming weeks.

Is about a pre-wedding gift from Prince Charles to his future wife, the then Lady Diana Spencer, in 1981. We are talking about a humble Ford Escort that, taking into account the royal pedigree he accumulates, wants to be sold for 40,000 pounds (just over 46,000 euros) by auctioneers Reeman Dansie .

46,000 euros for a car with a real past

The future Princess drove the third generation Ford Escort, in Ghia finish (the highest in the range) and silver, for a little over a year, taking him to polo matches and society gatherings, before changing him when she gave birth to Prince William in 1982.

According to the British media, Lady Di’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, gave her a toy frog for the car, to symbolize the fairy tale character of Diana’s marriage to Charles. The current car has a copy of this toy as a nod to history.

In 1995, this Ford Escort was sold to an antique dealer as a very special birthday present for his daughter. After this, it was acquired by its current owner, Tina Kirkpatrick, who has kept it in the best of states.

“Of course, when i bought it i knew it belonged to princess diana so i wanted it. I was a big fan of hers, “Kirkpatrick told The Times. “I have driven it as a second car since then. Many people asked me why I had it and I told them that it was the first car I passed the exam with and that I was fond of it. He felt that his history and where he came from were unique and did not want many people to know.

“I have maintained it, I have checked it regularly and I have kept it in my garage. It is an excellent little car and it has always been reliable. I have had it for 20 years and I think the time has come to sell it«Added the current owner who will pocket a good amount of money, if at least the aforementioned 46,000 euros are reached for this car with such a real past.

Last year a green Audi 80 convertible that had been owned by the Princess between March and July 1994 was auctioned. The car was sold for 58,000 pounds or, which is the same, about 68,000 euros at the current exchange rate.