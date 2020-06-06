Zohra Bibi of 8 years, worked as a babysitter for a couple, and accidentally letting four parrots escape, they tortured and murdered her in Pakistan.

“They tortured the girl, who had marks on different parts of the body, such as the face, thighs and stomach,” Mukhtar Ahmed, the police officer in charge of the investigation in the city of Rawalpindi, where the murder occurred, told Efe.

Ahmed indicated that the torture occurred last Sunday, when he himself marriage He took the girl to the hospital because she was bleeding profusely, then died during the early hours of Monday.

The marriage tortured the little girl because she had let the four escape parrots that they had as pets and that they had cost 64,000 rupees (around 8,500 pesos).

“The couple had four parrots as pets and the girl accidentally opened the cage and all four parrots left the cage, but three were later captured,” said the police.

Zohra wore working in that house four months taking care of the baby of the marriage in exchange for the payment of his education, food, clothes and a salary, after his uncle took her to work there, according to the agent.

The case sparked controversy in the Asian country, where in recent years the abuse, the rape and murders of minors have been on the front page.

Propose to ban child domestic work

Faced with the controversy, the Minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, said last Wednesday on Twitter that her portfolio was following the case and announced that she has proposed banning minors from working as a domestic service.

The eastern Punjab province, where it is located Rawalpindi, has already banned children under 15 from working at home as a domestic service last year, without much success so far.

The new scandal comes after a judge and his wife were sentenced to one year in prison in April 2018 for torturing their assistant, another controversial case in the Asian country.

An estimated 12.5 million children work in Pakistan, according to the NGO Children’s Rights Movement.

With information from .

It may interest you:

Girl is saved from being run over by Mexibús unit (VIDEO)

“Are you going to shoot us?”: Little girl asks police during protests in the US (VIDEO)