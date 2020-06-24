Along with the information kill-switch, Google announced other privacy changes to its incognito mode and its profile.

YouTube, Maps and Search apps can now be easily switched to Incognito with a single long-tap

People will also see a box with their privacy settings when searching for « Google Privacy Checkup »

The issue of privacy has been one of the most worrying issues in the tech sector, for several years now. This, as a result of a multitude of incidents that violated the personal information of millions of users on various relevant platforms. Since then, even the same platforms have tried to strengthen their information ecosystems, even without complaint from the authorities or the public. Among the companies that follow the trend is Google.

According to the AP, Alphabet’s subsidiary has just made a number of changes to the way it stores user information. Specifically, Google has just added a « kill switch » that automatically deletes people’s activity history (in web and apps), as well as their geolocation history. The measure is expected to apply from next Wednesday, and all users will be given the option to activate it or not.

By default, all new accounts will have this functionality activated and will be scheduled to activate after 18 months. In other words, browsing data that is over a year and a half old will begin to be erased if new users do not change this setting. For people who already have a Google account, preferences will not be changed. However, they will be given a reminder about the existence of this functionality, and the option to use it.

How will Google’s change affect advertisers?

The privacy issue has generated a host of important changes to some of the most relevant sites in the industry. Like Google, Twitter implemented a change in its data collection policy, but in order to share more information with brands by default. In 2019 Instagram added controls so people can see which apps have access to their profiles. TikTok also modified its parameters due to fears among the children’s audience.

Changes worth reviewing on Google. This company is the leader in search advertising, and therefore it is crucial for its customers to have as much information as possible from users to direct better ads. With this idea in mind, it would appear that the determination of Alphabet’s subsidiary will affect its business. Constantly erasing people’s data will lead to less complete profiles, and potentially a but marketing strategy.

However, it is important that users constantly change tastes and preferences. Sure, there are elements that remain unchanged. But the ones that tend to be most relevant to purchasing decisions are the most recent factors. Google’s focus on change is privacy, but it could be a boon to its advertisers. Deleting old data means more accurate profiles for the consumer that companies want to deal with now.

Balance between privacy and advertising

Virtually every change that occurs at Google and the like affects the way advertisers behave. For example, Spotify introduced enhancements to provide In-App coupons to consumers without affecting their experience. YouTube, by contrast, recently announced that content creators could search for their sponsors and decide which ads appear on their channels. On the other hand, Facebook is on . of losing an accreditation.

Although all the changes are important, the Google case shows that the tension between privacy and advertising is the most notable. And it is a trend that several agents have noticed. According to Martech, the relationship will spawn trends like content moderation. According to DigiDay, it will make marketing subordinate to the protection of personal data. And CIO believes that the only solution satisfactory to all parties is greater transparency.

