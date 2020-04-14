The IMSS joined the agreement announced by President López Obrador that subrogates medical and hospital services with the country’s network of private hospitals.

For the implementation of the Reconversion Plan for Phase III of the new coronavirus, it is estimated to grow to 184 hospitals, among hybrid, additional and temporary use units, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In a statement, the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo Aburto, explained that the IMSS joined the agreement announced today by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that Subrogates Medical and Hospital Services with the network of private hospitals in the country.

Through this agreement, private hospitals will provide delivery, pregnancy and postpartum care services, caesarean sections, appendix diseases, complicated hernias, complicated gastric and duodenal ulcers and endoscopies.

Robledo reiterated his appreciation to the IMSS medical personnel, and called on the right to “promptly follow the recommendations of the health authorities to cope with this health emergency“

“The most important thing for the IMSS at the moment is the health of the right to health and the safety of our medical personnel, our true heroes and heroines, therefore, unity, teamwork.”

More than 20 tons of supplies will be distributed

The head of the IMSS also reported that, in coordination with the National Union of Social Security Workers (Sntss), more than 20 tons of supplies will be distributed.

As of April 11, 470,000 N95 and 114,000 KN95 respirators have been distributed, as well as 513,000 gloves and 45,000 isolation gowns, among other supplies.

Robledo stressed that the world demand for these materials has generated a shortage of raw materials, however, “the IMSS does not stop. Therefore, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Shanghai-Mexico airlift for the transfer of personal protective equipment and medical supplies during the emergency. ”

Of the two flights that have arrived in the country from China, he said, the second was carried out with its own means of transportation and was distributed in the warehouses of Culiacán, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Vallejo and Mérida. Today at night it will supply Mexicali, Mérida, Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Hermosillo.

The official stressed that the training of health personnel of the Institute has been strengthened remotely and in person through videos and tutorials for the use of medical equipment and other supplies.