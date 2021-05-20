“For our sanity I hope we do not play from the back tees”

A design of the famous Pete dye welcomes from this Thursday the PGA Championship, second Grand Slam it’s from the season. It is by the sea, it is called Ocean course, was built in the early 90’s as a claim for a luxury resort with urbanization called Kiawah Island and is reached by car after an hour’s drive from Charleston, on South Carolina.

“For our sanity, I hope we don’t play all week from the back tees.” Word of Jon rahm, next to Sergio garcia, the only Spaniards present in this’ grande. The Basque’s first contact with the Ocean Course was enough to realize that the challenge ahead this week in the PGA Championship is daunting. Pete Dye’s design brings it to you.

Rahm, with the distance book in hand, explains why it is going to be a tough week for all the participants, on all the holes (14 to 18) with headwinds. “From the 14th to the 18th hole, the shortest club I hit the green was a 5-iron… and I don’t exactly consider myself a short hitter. I was playing with Zach Johnson and in all the blows I saw him in that section he had to remove a cover from the post. The only one that was spared was on the third shot of hole 16, par 5, the rest hit wood, ”said Barrika’s.

Jon Rahm on hole 6 of the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island

The normal thing is that the PGA of America is advancing some tees and leaving others behind, although in any case it will be a very long field where the wind will play a fundamental role. “It influences a lot, there is a very high humidity and the density of the air is higher than in other places. For this reason, ten kilometers for now here is much more than in any indoor field ”, adds Rahm.

The first with Kepa

The Barrika, however, tough on the sidelines, likes the headquarters of this PGA. “I think it’s a wonderful course, pure Pete Dye design. I love all its fields. It is designed to place the ball well, they are very strategic. You see everything ahead of you and it challenges you. You have to hit the ball very well. If you miss a shot, you will suffer insurance for par and even the bogey can be good. It is essential to know the wind and its behavior very well, both when it blows from the East and from the West. I think that experience is a degree in Kiawah ”, emphasizes Jon.

This ‘big one’ has a nice novelty for Jon. It will be the first to dispute with his son Kepa in the countryside. When he played the Augusta Masters, he was barely three days old and Jon traveled alone. This week in Kiawah he has it with him. “Going from being a normal 26-year-old boy to being a 26-year-old father is a very important change. Before I woke up early and went to train, now I wake up early, Kepa is already awake, I take him, I play with him and of course, afterwards it is not easy to go to train or to ‘putt’. These are things that have to be adjusted, of course. The priorities change. But we are working on it. Be that as it may, feeling the presence of Kepa near me is something unique, I know that it will make me a better player and a better person ”, concludes the world No. 3.