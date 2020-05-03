General Motors has officially confirmed that it postpones the presentation of the new Electric hummer, which was scheduled for next May 20 due to the coronavirus crisis. The new date and format to be chosen for the event, which is likely to be virtual, will be announced. in the coming days, as the pandemic evolves. Regardless of the situation, General Motors maintains its intention to submit it and put it up for sale before the end of 2021.

After several months of continuous rumors about his return, General Motors confirmed that the legendary Hummer brand would return to the market, this time offering an exclusively electrical product. The rumors increased until the celebration of the Super Bowl, the event with the largest audience on American television. At the break, an advertising video showed, from the hand of NBA star LeBron James, the front of what will be the new Hummer electric pick-up. It also announced all-wheel drive, brutal power, 1,000 hp, supplied by several engines, a torque of 15,000 Nm, to be delivered in complete silence, and a 0 to 100 km / h of less than three seconds. Specifications that make it a luxury rival to the Tesla Cybertruck or the Rivian R1T.

Subsequently, the official date for the presentation was set for May 20 of this year at a GMC dealer meeting in Las Vegas. At that time, General Motors was oblivious to the health crisis that exploded a few days later and, finally, has made it impossible for it to comply with the schedule that has taken so long to set.

The General Motors spokesman who announced the cancellation of the event has assured that the company will analyze all possible options to resume the Hummer route plan, including holding a virtual event, all this conditioned to the evolution of the pandemic and “how it affects the different parts of the business”.

2008 Hummer HX Concept.

Design and development work was being carried out in the General Motors Technology Center in Warren, in the state of Michigan, where most of the activities have stopped to comply with the decree issued by the state governor that requires the entire population to be confined to their homes until further orders. In addition, the new Hummer will be assembled in the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, in which the reform has already begun to convert it into a central installation of General Motors specifically dedicated to electric vehicles. These works also had to be suspended. Although the unconfinement plan dates have not yet been made official, the state authorities may allow construction activities to resume on May 7.

Regardless of the uncertainty of the dates, General Motors maintains that the new electric Hummer will see the light and go on sale for sale in late 2021, as planned. Other than the presentation video data, not many details about the new model have been revealed so far, such as the configuration of the engines or the capacity of the battery. As for the design, the front seems to let you guess that It will not differ much from the Hummers that have existed until now. This seems like a clear strategy since, although the return occurs as a sub-brand of GMC and not as an independent manufacturer, its objective is to maintain the characteristics of exclusivity that differentiate it from its rivals.

