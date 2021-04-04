For now Madrid is not on his mind: “Odegaard is happy at Arsenal”

He left Real Madrid in search of happiness and found it in London, at a club that has valued his talent for playing football. At the Arsenal Martin Odegaard He was the protagonist again and his coach confirms it.

“Our contract with him is until the end of the season, but we have to make him play, develop and be as happy as he can,” said Mikel Arteta, Spanish coach of the Gunner team.

At the moment the strategist did not advance anything about a possible continuity of the Norwegian creative midfielder in London, but he did highlight their value for what they collectively aspire to achieve in the remainder of the campaign.

It should be noted that Arsenal is not obliged to buy, nor does it have the option in the current contract. However, due to the good relationship that exists between both clubs, the transfer agreement could be renewed.

“I talk to him every day, I see his face, his body language and he seems to be very happy here”, finished Arteta.

Odegaard is 22 years old, has eight games and 1 goal in the Premier since he arrived on January 27, 2021. He also recently represented Norway in the first days of the World Cup Qualifiers, starting in the games.