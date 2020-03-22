“For not wanting to talk about you, I have been at home for many months”

If there is a constant tension on the set of ‘Survivors’ that is the one between Antonio David Flores and Belén Rodríguez. The two collaborators are not able to find harmony between them and they live day by day and also a confrontation in the reality show with Rocío Flores in the middle. The last one took place during the fifth gala of ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’.

Antonio David Flores and Belén Rodríguez discuss Rocío Flores in ‘Survivors: Connection Honduras’

The program had given way to a video in which the cache of Rocío Carrasco’s daughter was brought up again. After seeing him, Belén Rodríguez wanted to make his point of view known: “The one who brings up the issue of money again is Rocío because she is the one who is interested in claiming“She wanted to demonstrate to viewers that she is a very important person.”

Antonio David Flores could not help but respond to the journalist’s accusation: “She doesn’t have to prove anything. He has the cache like the rest of the contestants. “Rodríguez ended up getting up from his place due to the impotence of not being able to speak due to the interruptions of the father of the aforementioned, to which he assured him that”he is rude“No, you are rude,” Flores returned. “You are only here to talk about Rocío Flores.”

The break of Belén Rodríguez

Belén Rodríguez decided to disappear from television for a time at the end of 2019. The reality expert has blurted out this to Flores, accusing him that for people like him he decided to temporarily leave the small screen: “For not wanting to talk about Rocío Flores and of you I have been in my house for many months due to a voluntary decisionso don’t touch my nose anymore because I don’t want to get together with rabble like you”.

However, these harsh words could not stop the contestant’s father, who continued to deny everything Rodríguez said. “I would like this gentleman, if you are not able to have your daughter in a contest and face the opinions of collaborators, to get her out of the contest, “the journalist cried, returning to be interrupted and ending her time to speak when Jordi González had to give way to another topic.

