The anti-racial protests and riots They reoccupied the streets of different cities in the United States, with Minneapolis, Minnesota as an epicenter and where thousands of people demonstrated against police violence against African-Americans, despite curfews being declared in at least 25 cities in 16 states.

The Governor of the State of Minnesota, Tim Walz announced that he will fully mobilize the National Guard to control riots in cities like Minneapolis and Saint Paul, this after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman.

Amid shouts of protest “We can’t breathe” and that was George Floyd’s plea while he was hurt by a police officer, the authorities of this state announced that more than a thousand elements of the guard They will reinforce the work of 700 who had previously been displaced in the cities to control the events recorded during the week.

“Our cities are under assault,” Walz said, suggesting that an increasing number of protesters they are from other places, possibly outside the state, to cause “an organized attempt to destabilize civil society”. ”

At a press conference, Walz considered that at least 80 percent of the people who have caused destruction, looting and vandalism are external to the legitimate and, for the most part, peaceful protests that began on Tuesday, after the death of the Afro-descendant George Floyd at the hands of a former police officer Minneapolis.

The governor promised the agitators that after getting the attention they wanted, this Saturday night “they will get an overwhelming force of security, protection and peace.”

Walz’s announcement came after a third night of violent protests and looting, despite a nightly curfew following the arrest of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges for Floyd’s death.

Tension outside the White House

Yesterday’s protests in Washington over the murder of the African-American American have taken place mostly peacefully, although with episodes of tension caused by confrontations with the police surrounding the White House.

Protesters began throwing objects at police elements when they asked the crowd to disperse and back off. Faced with the citizens’ refusal, the officers, who had formed a barricade, advanced towards the people, pushing and hitting those who were on their way.

So far, local media have reported on the arrest of a person. In addition, American journalists denounced the use of pepper spray by the authorities.

NBC News reported that protesters continued to push police-imposed barricades. Many of them tore up Secret Service cars, painted slogans on them, and stood on the vehicles.

Protests over Floyd’s death at the hands of a former police officer in Minneapolis continue elsewhere in the United States. In many cases, with altercations between those who peacefully come to express their rejection of racial discrimination.

In Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania, a car was burned and, in the afternoon, local authorities sprayed pepper spray on a group of protesters who got into an armored truck near government buildings.

Protests have also been reported in the cities of Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, in Ohio, as well as in Tallahassee, Florida, where a motorist ran over a group of protesters. The man was detained and no serious injuries were reported.

More than 700 detainees in LA and NY

Los Angeles police reported on Saturday the arrest of more than 500 people, while in New York are about 200 protesters arrested for altercations with the police during the protests over the death of the African-American American George Floyd.

The protests in Los Angeles had a violent tint between Friday night and Saturday morning. During the day, two officers were injured and, according to local police reported today, 533 people were arrested, who have been accused of looting, assault on the police and attempted murder.

Due to the escalation of violence, the city mayor, Eric Garcetti, decreed a curfew for downtown Los Angeles from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. The purpose is to stop the riots and clean up the city, Garcetti added.

The mayor’s remarks occurred this Saturday as police clashed with protesters near the major shopping center called The Grove, where a car caught fire as officers fired rubber bullets and hit the crowd, the Los Angeles Times reported.

During the Los Angeles protest, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors told attendees: “We are living in the midst of an uprising. Let’s be clear: we are in an uprising for the life of blacks. “

Protesters demand the arrest of the other three police officers involved in the death of George Floyd on Saturday, after former Minneapolis chief Derek Chauvin, who imprisoned Floyd’s neck to death on Monday, was arrested on Friday.

Meanwhile, New York police reported the arrest of 200 more people. However, the violence does not stop as nonconformity grows among New Yorkers. Protesters attacked police officers tonight with Molotov bombs and bricks, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was quoted by The New York Post as saying.

The person responsible for dropping a Molotov bomb was arrested and charged with attempted murder against four policemen, who were in an official vehicle. Shea confirmed that a large number of police elements were wounded, as they were attacked without distinction. No fatalities have been reported.

