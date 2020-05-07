BRASILIA – Government military ministers say they are offended by the decision by Celso de Mello, STF magistrate, to order the statements of generals Augusto Heleno, of the Institutional Security Office, Walter Braga Netto, of the Civil House, and Luiz Eduardo Ramos , from the Secretariat of Government, are even taken for “coercive driving” or “under a stick”. They are witnesses in the investigation in the Court that investigates the accusations of Sérgio Moro, former head of the Justice and Public Security portfolio, of possible interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police.

The team of generals who assist Bolsonaro assesses that, although the terms used by the Minister of the Court are legal, the wording of the text was “disrespectful” and “unnecessary” in reference to them. Planalto’s interlocutors heard by the state reiterated that Celso de Mello did not take into account the trajectory of three military men of the highest rank in the Army, considered people “above any suspicion”. However, the decision also affects civilian witnesses or members of the Federal Police in the investigation, such as Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and delegates Ricardo Saadi, Carlos Henrique de Oliveira Sousa, Alexandre Saraiva, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues and Maurício Leite Valeixo – the latter, former director of the institution and one of the pivots of the crisis between Moro and Bolsonaro.

The excerpt from Celso de Mello’s decision that irritated the military ministers highlighted that, “if the witnesses who have the prerogative based on article 221 of the CPP, fail to appear, without just cause, on the date previously agreed with the police authority federal, will lose such prerogative and, reassigned a new date for their appearance in up to 05 (five) working days, they will be subject, like any citizen, regardless of the hierarchical degree they exhibit within the scope of the Republic, to coercive driving or ‘under stick’ “.

The atmosphere is uncomfortable in the Palace and in the Armed Forces. Off-duty and active duty reserve officers joined in and said they felt hit and treated like “bandits”. In the Presidency, Celso de Mello’s decision was discussed in a meeting, yesterday morning, Wednesday, at the Palace. It was even thought of a reaction to the expressions used by Mello, but the “stop it” crowd entered the field, trying to alleviate the situation. The understanding at Planalto was that it was not a case of the Ministry of Defense and military commands, but of “ministers of the Presidency”. Still at the meeting, some cited backstage news that STF ministers considered Celso de Mello’s decision to be exorbitant and excessive.

At meetings last week, Bolsonaro and his closest team were already saying “crossed” with the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, also of the STF, who accepted an injunction and suspended the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramage to the Federal Police, a friend of the family of the president and the first chosen for the post. The Palace considers that Moraes’ act was an “improper intrusion” of the Judiciary in the Executive and an eminently political decision.

Moraes and now Celso de Mello’s decisions are considered “serious” in the Presidency. A qualified source who declined to be identified assessed that the STF is showing that the interferences are going beyond what is acceptable in what he considers a “flagrant breach of the Constitution, which speaks of harmony and independence between the powers”.

On April 19, Bolsonaro participated in a demonstration against the Supreme and Congress in front of the Headquarters in Brasília, leaving his ministers-general in a tight skirt. It’s an old fight. Still in the presidential campaign, his son and federal deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), said, in recorded video, that a soldier and a corporal could close the Court. The statement came in response to a cram student who asked what his father’s posture would be if he was prevented by the STF from assuming the presidency. At the time, Jair Bolsonaro put on warm cloths and stated that his son’s phrase was taken out of context. Since then, the family-led Internet network has maintained a systematic attack on magistrates. The military ministers of Planalto have always made clear their distance from the network and the president’s children and remembered that they are also victims of virtual lynching, but in the understanding of the Judiciary and Congress it is not possible to ignore the power of the president’s clan in the government as a whole.

