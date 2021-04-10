“For me you are Olga Moreno, exclusively a contestant on Survivors”

Rocío Carrasco’s confessions about Antonio David have marked the start of the contest by Olga Moreno.

All the spectators were watching the First apparition of the survivor after the first chapters of the docuseries of Rocío Jurado’s daughter were made public.

Jorge Javier wanted reassure Olga, who was probably concerned about the treatment she might receive from the program and her peers.

“For me Olga Moreno is solely and exclusively Survivors contestant“said the presenter.

Olga, visibly calmer after those words, thanked the gesture, which, although her companions did not fully understand, she captured perfectly.

“I am willing to fight, it has cost me my days of thought and head but right now i’m renewed“She later confessed, despite the fact that she had previously stated that if she came to know that all this would happen, she would not have signed the contract that made her a contestant.