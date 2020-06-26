On April 27, Jorge Javier Vázquez exploded live in Sálvame: “This program is about reds and fags. Point. Who does not want to see it, do not see it! ”. He was reacting to political criticism from one of the program’s collaborators, the journalist Antonio Montero, in defense of some of Vox’s ideas. It was not the first time that the presenter openly expressed his opposition to the ideas of the extreme right, but it was the time that he manifested himself more vehemently live. On Saturday June 20, Belén Esteban returned after her confinement to the set of Sábado Deluxe and raised dust again due to the confrontation of the political ideas of Esteban and Vázquez, who came to abandon the program after the criticism of the collaborator to the management of the health crisis by the Government.

On Tuesday in Sálvame, Esteban and Vázquez staged a face-to-face encounter as a rapprochement between the two on set. The presenter again criticized the « populist discourse, only based on the terrible » of the collaborator. And he added: “In this program, when I am in front, I will not consent to it and, of course, it seems terrible to me that in other television programs this type of journalist and journalist is given wings. It seems to me that they should not be given a voice. ” He said: « How am I going to give voice to a party that insults me? […] For me it is pure fascism and I am going to try by all means that they never have a voice in this program and I think it is a mistake for television programs to invite journalists and commentators who support them and give them a voice. It seems to me a huge mistake. It is as if there were the Falange and parties that supported the dictatorship. «

The confrontation then crossed the television terrain. Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, criticized the attitude and words of Jorge Javier Vázquez on Twitter. “I present to you the authentic Kim Jong Vázquez (in democratic ethics and aesthetics), who is dedicated to demonizing and hysterically insulting 4 million Spaniards from Telecinco and paving the way for violence against them. We will not allow it, progressive millionaire. ” Hours later, the presenter also responded via Twitter: “Yesterday I did singing Cara al Sol and not watching TV. In your case, I prefer that you waste time watching me work. ”

I present to you the authentic Kim Jong Vazquez, (in democratic ethics and aesthetics), who is dedicated to demonizing and hysterically insulting 4 million Spaniards from @telecincoes and paving the way for violence against them. We are not going to allow it, progressive millionaire. pic.twitter.com/lcOOn4IDBH – Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) June 23, 2020

The reaction came through the official Vox account with a message that mentioned various advertiser brands of the program inviting them to withdraw their campaigns. « The best publicity you can do: announce that you stop financing a program that humiliates millions of Spaniards. »

It is not the first time that the political formation has responded publicly to Vázquez’s criticism. The same afternoon of his live plea in April, Vox’s Twitter account sent a message: « It is outrageous that Spaniards are prevented from burying their dead as a family and that progressive millionaires are allowed to trash. » Vazquez had previously mentioned the political party on the show. “Vox’s speech here, no, I’m very sorry. You can debate what you want, but speeches and shit, no. Don’t touch my nose with the fucking Vox speeches. ”

The presenter has stated that after that day he had to report death threats on several occasions due to videos in which he was shot with a shotgun. « I was seen lying on the ground and a crowd appeared clapping with the Spanish flag, » explained Jorge Javier Vázquez in Sálvame.