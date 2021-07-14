“For me it has been a very hard day, nothing more to add”

07/14/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Enric Mas (Movistar) lived his worst day in the Tour de France in the queen stage of the Pyrenees, where he lost a time at the top of the Portet in respect of his rivals on the podium that they take you away in 4.05 minutes from the third place, which is now occupied by the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

“It has been a very, very hard day. I did not find the rhythm in any of the climbs and I have suffered all the time. I only found some good feeling in the last 10 kilometers, after Miguel Ángel López left me at that point after his good work, “he explained.

After that moment, Mas began to lose contact with the rivals with whom he must fight for the podium, some of them in dispersed groups that were marching ahead.

“My mission in that part was to try to reach Urán’s group, there was a moment that was 25 seconds away from them, but in the end I gave in a little more. At the end I was better than at the beginning of the climb, but it was a really hard day for me. I have nothing more to add, “he concluded.

The rider from Artá ​​reached the finish line 2.27 minutes behind the winner, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and in the general standings he is in seventh place at 9.48 behind the Slovenian yellow jersey.