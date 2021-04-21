“For me every day is a test”

04/21/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

EFE

The pivot Pau Gasol He assured this Wednesday that his sensations on the track improve “day by day” and that in his case “every day is a test”, one more day that he has to overcome and improve.

This was assured in a statement to Barça TV just before the debut of Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team in the Euroleague play off, which will take place this Wednesday against Russian Zenit at the Palau Blaugrana (21:00).

“The sensations are improving day by day. It had been a long time since he competed and he had to be patient. I can’t be happier with how things are going so far, “insisted the Barcelona center.

In any case, Pau Gasol admits that he must be careful and be aware of what you do and what you can and cannot do. “I have asked my body a lot over the years. Everyone must be aware of the situation. It is the key to whether or not I can continue on the right track,” he said.

The pivot commented that he is “very close” to the Euroleague, a competition that has a high level and in which Barça has been “at a great level”. “Now is when the important and decisive games begin. Hopefully the team deserves to play the Final Four against the four best teams, “he said.

As for his role at Barça de Jasikevicius, Gasol admitted to being “very happy” to be part of the team. “Hopefully I can contribute and contribute to the team a plus,” he insisted.

Pau Gasol and Walter Tavares fight for the ball

| EFE

“The team is in a good level of form and now we have to prove it. The concentration and intensity must be higher and we hope that the team will respond as it should, “he added.

Regarding the series against Zenit, Gasol believes that Barça has to assert the home court factor, although this, by current conditions, is less important.

“This is ours and the team has fought to get this right and we must take advantage of it. Public in St. Petersburg? We are not used to the public this season. You have to mentalize yourself. But first we have to try to win the first two at home and then we’ll get ready, “he said.

Pau Gasol is clear about his path

| AFP

Pau Gasol described Zenit as “a dangerous team”, which has “good players” and who arrives “in a good moment of form”. He also recalled that he has a great coach (Xavi Pascual) and will go out to win.

“It is important that we do our job setting the pace and intensity. We have to make them feel like they won’t be able to win and we have to prepare, “he argued.

He also praised the game of the point guard ex-blue Kevin Pangos: “He’s in good shape and a great job must be done with it. We have to try to get him out of the game, so that he doesn’t pick up the pace and doesn’t lead the team. We have to try to get other players to generate. They have had a great season and we have to try not to be a determining factor for them. ”