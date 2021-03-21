“For me Álex was innocent and very beautiful love”

The sudden death of Álex Casademunt has been a severe blow to his colleagues and friends from Triumph operation, who have not stopped lovingly remembering him on social networks. Veronica Romero, with whom he had a secret relationship at the academy, has remembered his friend in an interview in the magazine Week.

After the tragic accident of the Catalan singer, “the memories come to my mind even more, “Romero acknowledged.” He was beautiful, he was very innocent … I have many anecdotes, “he assured.

The relationship between Romero and Casademunt it did not come to light until they made it public themselves in 2016. “If someone entered my heart at some point fifteen years ago, it was this girl. It was a very beautiful moment in our life, it was a very beautiful tour, we remember it with great affection,” said Casademunt in Javier Cárdenas’ program. Rush hour, in which the singer collaborated.

“There was a chemistry and an attraction hard to control. I always told him that he was not ashamed, “Romero has now commented. Specifically, the artist recalled a reunion that took place between her colleagues from OT1 in a rural house.

“He was in charge of taking Javián and me … And when he appeared I realized that after so many years I still felt those butterflies in my stomach when I saw him. for me it has been a very innocent and very beautiful love“, has been sincere.

Vero has also recalled the last time he spoke with Álex Casademunt: “It will be a week or two. I called him for a personal matter and it was very nice (…). The conversation was short, but it helped me to know that everything was fine.”

Regarding whether she and the rest of her classmates OT1 they will pay homage to Casademunt, Romero has assured “that one is not going to be done, but many more. Either from the heart or on television. “In his opinion” Alex deserves to be remembered for being an example of living life to the fullest, without fear of anything. That is the tribute he gave us. “

A few days ago, the artist rescued a fun video with Casademunt Alejandro Parreño also appeared in it. “I want to think that you really know what you have been and are for me. Mañaco I love you all the stars in the sky,” wrote the ex-triumph.

Several of his fellow OT1 members reacted to that message, surprised by the images. “I’m crying a lot with this. Wonderful! Where did you get it from?“Alejandro Parreño asked him, while Geno Machado commented:” I cry and laugh at the same time! Álex always so affectionate! “.