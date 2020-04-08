By Gabriel Araujo and Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO, Apr 8 (.) – Despite the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, Luiz Renato Ribeiro Júnior, who is homeless, still tries to sell sweets every day in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Latin America.

But the confinement policies established last month have made it harder for him to earn money.

“If I stay in one place, I will have no income,” he said. “I have to hurry up and try to sell my product.”

Their situation is shared by many of the city’s 24,000 homeless residents, according to the official count.

But the risks are higher in Sao Paulo, the center of Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak, which had 371 deaths and 5,682 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

As the city has closed, organizations that would normally have served the poor have also been forced to disappear.

Instead, the city government has created six homeless shelters, including one specifically for those who are sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The state has expanded a subsidy program to feed the poor to include dinner, along with lunch and breakfast currently offered, selling more than 100,000 meals per day for less than 1 real ($ 0.1914).

“The total investment was 18 million reais to help people who need it most, who live on the streets, who are unemployed or have a minimum income,” said São Paulo state governor Joao Doria.

Doctors Without Borders has recently provided medical assistance to nearly 280 homeless residents, 37 of whom have shown symptoms of the disease.

Still, homeless people in Sao Paulo face significant risks for their lack of access to adequate hygiene.

“Where are you going to wash your hands?” Asks Julio Lancellotti, a Catholic priest who has worked with the homeless for three decades.

He urges the authorities to distribute alcohol gel, already scarce for the sanitation of the hands of the city’s homeless people.

Authorities in the city, which has a population of more than 12 million people, say they have created seven stations where people can shower and wash.

“They already face serious risks: hunger, cold, abandonment, contempt,” said Lancellotti. “This (virus) is just one more threat to their lives.”

(1 dollar = 5.2247 reais)

(Additional report by Amanda Perobelli; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)