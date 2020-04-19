One of the main targets of the demonstrators this Sunday, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), repudiated the acts that occurred against the National Congress and in defense of a new military coup in the country, with the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro. Maia said on Twitter that preaching a democratic break during the new coronavirus pandemic is an “unforgivable cruelty” to the families of the fatal victims of the disease, which already reach almost 2,500 people, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

“The whole world is united against the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism. It is more work, but we will win. In the name of the Chamber of Deputies, I repudiate any and all acts that defend the dictatorship, paying attention against the Constitution, “wrote the mayor on the social network.

With an emphasis on combating covid-19, Maia said that “we have no time to lose with coup rhetoric” and that it is “urgent to continue helping the poorest, those who are sick waiting for treatment in ICUs and working to keep their jobs”.

“To defend the dictatorship is to stimulate disorder. It is to flirt with chaos. It is the Democratic Rule of Law that gives Brazil a legal system capable of making the country move forward with transparency and social justice,” said Maia on the social network.

“There are a total of 2,462 deaths recorded in Brazil. Preaching a democratic break in the face of these deaths is an unforgivable cruelty to the victims’ families and contempt for the sick and unemployed,” wrote the mayor afterwards.

