At the moment, Romelu Lukaku has no head in football …

While Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Romelu Lukaku is now struggling to get back on track with Inter Milan. “Why should we play when there are people in the world who risk their lives? “He asked himself in a live show organized by Puma on Instagram, with Thierry Henry and Axel Witsel.

“Already, it took a Juventus player to test positive for football to stop … Is this normal? No, it’s not normal, “he added, referring to Daniele Rugani, the Italian defender of the Old Lady, the first player in Serie A to be diagnosed with the Covid-19.

“Obviously I miss football but, for the moment, health is paramount. The rest is secondary, “concluded the Belgian international striker.