The Por Amor a Ellxs collective demands that the State Government search and investigate disappearances be classified as essential in the context of the pandemic.

From April 1 to April 23, the group reported 13 new cases of missing persons and the State Search Commission received 30 more reports. In addition, during the month of March the group attended to 107 people who are looking for their relative and had doubts about what to do.

#COMMUNICATED We urge the Governor to declare the search and investigation of disappearances in Jalisco as essential activities in the context of the # Covid19 pandemic Our health and safety must be guaranteed equally. Access to justice should not be suspended.

April 23, 2020

The group reported that after accompanying the families, they realized that the prosecution continues to tell them that they must wait 72 hours which is contrary to the law and that they have fewer staff therefore, neither the new complaints nor the follow-ups are being duly addressed.

He also added that “Health and safety must be guaranteed equally, access to justice must not be suspended by the pandemic”Therefore, they exhort the Governor to “declare the search and investigation of disappearances as essential, issue instructions so that the institutions continue to operate adequately with the proper hygiene measures, and to properly communicate that the offices will be open.”

