After a reduction in contamination, both sites can be observed despite being approximately 200 kilometers apart.

Notimex –

The inhabitants of the city of Jalandhar in Punjab, located in the north of India, they captured images of Himalayas, after almost 30 years without being visible from that area due to the high levels of contamination.

According to press reports, several users posted images of the snow-capped mountains on their social networks. The mountain range of Himalayas covers countries like Bhutan, Nepal, China, India Y Pakistani includes the highest peak in the world, the Mount Everest.

They indicated that due to the social isolation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), air quality in several cities has improved and in this case the main cities in the India they record low levels of microscopic particles known as PM 2.5, as well as nitrogen dioxide (CO2).

The reports pointed out that the Central Pollution Board of India He said that the national blockade has resulted in a significant improvement in air quality in the country, so that in 91 cities, 30 registered “good” and 61 “satisfactory” air quality, a situation that caused the Himalayas they could be seen from that part of the country.

They specified that India It has a population of about 1.3 billion people and during 2019 the cities were among the most polluted in the world.

Health authorities pointed out that in India so far there are about six thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 149 people have died.