For less than 300 euros you could move at full speed through your city with this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S electric scooter | Technology

Media Markt discounts 150 euros to the price of this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S electric scooter that reaches 25 km / h, one of the best offers of the moment.

If you want to move from one point to another in your city and the distance is too far to walk but too close to take the car, electric scooters have become one of the best tools for personal transport and above all fast .

Xiaomi is one of the best known brands that sells this type of scooters and even some rental companies use their modified models. Right now Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S It is one of the most interesting models for its price, only 299 euros in an offer from Media Markt.

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

Its official price is 449 euros, so you will be saving 150 euros that remain in your pocket. In addition, home delivery is free and if you want you can choose the quick collection in one of its physical stores.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is a very complete electric scooter so that everyone can use it. Has a autonomy of 30 kilometers with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers.

It folds in just 3 seconds and weighs about 12 kg., A good weight to take it to public transport or put it in the trunk of the car.

A scooter with energy recovery with braking

This is a perfect scooter if you want to do many kilometers in your city, especially if it is a flat city. Although you will have no problem climbing hills, but the more it costs you to move the motor, the more energy it has to use.

To recover some energy this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S includes a braking energy recovery system, or KERS, a technology developed in Formula 1 that allows you to use kinetic energy when you brake.

Remember that right now it costs 299 euros. It’s a bargain price taking into account that its official price is 449 euros and in other stores, such as AliExpress Plaza, we find it at 418 euros with free shipping.

Media Markt has put it at the same price as the Mi Electric Scooter Essential that reaches 20 km / h and 20km of autonomy, therefore, yes: plum.

