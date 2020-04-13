The Governor of Baja California stated that health personnel were not given protection to carry out their work in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“The same doctors that the General Hospital has are from Social Security, and now we are seeing that they are falling like flies, because the doctors were not given protection,” said the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla in the face of the pandemic due to Covid-19 coronavirus.

At a press conference, the state president considered that it was useless to give protection to the doctors of the General Hospital if they were not given to those of the IMSS.

“And now we have a tremendous need. The Social Security program affected the State’s Health program, “he said.

Even Bonilla referred to the video of the actor Eugenio Derbez, in which he denounces that the doctors do not have sufficient protection or equipment.

No … they are not fake news.

How sad that more time is spent trying to hide a truth than saving lives.

God bless you.

I mean@IMSS_BCI mean pic.twitter.com/dsNMudyAOm – Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) April 13, 2020

For his part, the Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, reported that to date the entity has 414 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 33 deaths have been recorded.

Tijuana tops the list of deaths with 21; 11 were registered in Mexicali and one in Ensenada.

He explained that of the confirmed cases in the state, the city with the highest number of infected is Tijuana with 240, followed by Mexicali with 150, Tecate with 14, there are four in Ensenada, four in Playas de Rosarito, and two cases in San Quintín.