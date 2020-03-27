Hundreds of pigeons are suffering with the quarantine applied in various parts of the world, as they have run out of the food that some people provided in the streets.

By: Web Writing

The quarantine applied in Spain Because of the coronavirus, she has left unusual postcards, one of them responds to Benidorm, in the Valencian community, where a flock of pigeons he looked for a way to feed them.

A video that has gone viral on networks shows how dozens of birds surround a Ms that transits through a deserted street with a shopping cart.

It is usual for pigeons eat what they find on the street or what pedestrians give them, however, they do not understand what has happened to their food and with the people who gave it to him.

Maybe that’s the reason why pigeonsAfter not seeing a human for days, they were “glad” when they saw the Ms.